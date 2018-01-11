Circuit City to make comeback online next month

LAS VEGAS — A once-giant electronics retailer is planning a comeback.

Circuit City, which has been out of business for nearly a decade, will relaunch online on Feb. 15, CEO Ronny Shmoel said Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show, CNBC reports.

The once-bankrupt retailer also has plans to open kiosks, stores within stores, and even showrooms of their own.

The company has also enlisted IBM Watson as a personal shopping assistant on the website, according to a news release.

“After evaluating other options Circuit City selected IBM because of its aligned vision with AI and how this technology can ultimately transform how clients shop for electronics. The IBM web commerce platform will allow Circuit City to expand offerings for a personalized shopping experience and enhance the product discovery journey,” the company said.

Circuit City was originally launched in 1946 before filing for bankruptcy in 2008. The company closed its last store in 2009.

Shmoel acquired the brand in October 2015.