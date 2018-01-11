Bon Jovi to kick off tour in Denver in March

DENVER — Bon Jovi will begin its 2018 “This House Is Not For Sale” tour in Denver in March, the rock band announced Thursday.

The band was forced to cancel a 2017 performance because of “illness and routing challenges.”

It will perform at the Pepsi Center at 7:30 p.m. on March 14.

Fans who bought tickets to last year’s canceled performance will get the first chance at tickets.

A “previous purchasers” presale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and go until 10 p.m. Sunday. Previous ticket holders will have access to tickets that will be 50 percent off while supplies last.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at AltitudeTickets.com and LiveNation.com for $30 to $155.

Each ticket purchase includes a CD of “This House Is Not For Sale.”

Bon Jovi will rerelease their album “This House Is Not For Sale“ with two new songs on Feb. 23. The band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April.