Body of Fort Collins woman missing since December found in state park

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins woman who has been missing for over a month was found dead at Lory State Park in Larimer County this week, Fort Collins police said.

The body of 41-year-old Kimberlee Graves was found by a park ranger on Tuesday, police said.

Graves was last seen at her home on Akin Street in Fort Collins on Dec. 4.

A friend requested a welfare check on Dec. 8, but nobody answered her door and her car was gone, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

On Dec. 10, police said the friend went to Graves’ home and discovered it had been ransacked.

Police found her vehicle abandoned in a parking garage near College Avenue and Mulberry Street on Dec. 13.

Fort Collins police are continuing to investigate but say that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-416-2825, tipsline@fcgov.com or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.