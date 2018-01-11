Bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. at East Hampden Avenue and South Kalispell Street, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

The intersection was closed for the investigation but reopened just after 7 a.m.

The name, age and gender of the bicyclist were not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.