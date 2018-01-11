Aurora Police Dept. launches fun fundraiser to help get more police dogs

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department has a furry friend as a new fundraising partner, the police K9 unit said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Hero is a little stuffed dog, dressed in Aurora police K9 garb.

“We have 500 of these awesome little buddies. They will be on sale for $20.00 and all the proceeds go into our savings account that purchases future K9 partners,” the post says.

The only thing is the department can’t ship them, so officers will arrange pick up locations and dates for people who want to buy one or a few. “We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause but aren’t able to ship them out at this time,” the post said.

If you want to get your own “Hero,” send an email to Sgt. Samuels at bsamuels@auroragov.org.