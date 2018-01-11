Armed suspect sought in Broomfield after leading chase, ramming police vehicle

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A suspect was being sought after leading a chase and ramming a police on Thursday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

Police said officers tried to stop a white SUV vehicle associated with a wanted person about 10 a.m. The man is wanted on several felony warrants and is known to be armed.

The man eluded officers and ran through a fence, where an officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Police chased the suspect when he intentionally rammed a Westminster police vehicle near West 84th Avenue and North Pecos Street. The officer not injured.

The man then led a chase before crashing near West 132nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard before getting out and fleeing on foot.

Law enforcement from Westminster, the Broomfield Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter looking for the suspect.

Law enforcement with guns drawn were seen going through backyards of homes in the Trails neighborhood looking for the suspect.

He’s described as white, 6-foot and 180 pounds with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

Residents in the Trails, Westlake, Broadlands, Red Leaf, Columbine Meadows and Brandywine neighborhoods of Broomfield were asked to shelter in place and remain indoors for the search.

Several schools in the area were placed on lockout status for the search: Arapahoe Ridge, Centennial, Coyote Ridge, Meridian and Mountain View elementary schools; Westlake Middle School; and Legacy High School.

No injuries have been reported.