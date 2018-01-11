× 35th Annual Great Chefs of the West

Who: National Kidney Foundation

What: 35th Annual Great Chefs of the West

When: Thursday, March 15, begins at 6 pm

Where: EXDO Event Center, RiNo Art District (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, in part of 2 Your Health, is honored to support the 35th Annual Great Chefs of the West to benefit the National Kidney Foundation. The culinary event’s purpose is to raise funds for the National Kidney Foundation and increase awareness about the prevention and treatment of kidney disease.

More than 20 top Denver chefs from restaurants all around will flock to Denver for this exciting and elegant event. The Chefs will put their exceptional skills to use in competition to win Best Dish, which is a people’s choice award, voted on by the attendees. Great Chefs of the West will undoubtedly be the highlight following restaurant week, and Denver’s foodie event of the season.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.