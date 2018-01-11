Sunshine, cooler temperatures for Denver; second snowstorm hits mountains on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Storm No. 1 has exited after leaving 4-11 inches of accumulation in its wake at the ski areas.

Only lingering snow showers remain over the passes on Thursday. The second storm arrives on Friday morning in the central and northern mountains with wind (30-70 mph) and snow.

There will be lots of sunshine on Thursday in Denver with typical January highs around 42.

Then, the wind increases overnight into Friday (20-40 mph) because of the next storm system. Friday looks more cloudy with a passing snow shower.

Snowfall on Friday in the mountains will range from 2-6 inches at Loveland, Winter Park, Arapahoe Basin, Breckenridge, Vail, Copper and Steamboat Springs.

Things dry out for the weekend. There will be sunshine with highs of 45-50 on Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front moves in on Monday.

