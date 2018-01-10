Thornton City Council signs off on millions in tax incentives for new Topgolf location

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton City Council approved a $3.75 million tax incentive package to Topgolf for the second time on Tuesday in a continuing effort to bring the entertainment complex to the city.

The package would have Topgolf build a 64,000-square-foot facility on the northeast corner of 160th Avenue and Interstate 25.

The incentives will rebate half of Topgolf’s property and sales tax over the next decade.

The city and Topgolf had reached a deal for a facility to be built at 136th Avenue and Interstate 25.

But many residents in the Rolling Hills neighborhood whose homes back up to the proposed site said the construction would ruin their view of the mountains and create traffic problems.

The facility features bright lights, a 170-foot-high safety net and a three-story, 102 bay for customers to hit golf balls.

An Adams County district judge in July overturned the city council’s zoning decision and halted construction of the facility.

The city went back to residents in August to try to amend the city code to allow a facility such as Topgolf on the property.

But neighbors were still opposed to the amendments. After the city council passed them unanimously, another lawsuit was filed.

In response, Topgolf withdrew plans in November. The city and Topgolf announced last month the facility would move to the Larkridge Retail Center where there are few homes in the area.

Topgolf is expected to break ground in the spring and open early next year. The new facility is expected to have nearly 500 employees.

Topgolf is a large, lighted driving range that uses computerized golf balls to keep score, and is billed as “the premier entertainment and event venue.” It features late-night drinking and dining.

Topgolf’s only other Colorado location opened in 2015 in Centennial.