Snow piles up in Colorado’s mountains

DENVER -- Snow will continue in the Colorado mountains through this evening. Some snow bands will be heavy at times dropping an inch or two an hour. This will cause slick roads and slow travel especially over mountain passes. Keep that in mind if you have to travel this evening or later tonight through the high country.

In Denver we will have rain showers moving from the northwest to the southeast early this evening. Most of the chance for rain will last until about 7PM. A few snow showers could mix in with the rain showers after sunset. The better chance for light snow will be on the south side of downtown especially over the Palmer Divide in areas like Parker, Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock & Monument.

We are not expecting accumulation in metro Denver or points north. However, a light coating is possible across those southern areas. This will all end around midnight.

On the eastern plains a period of rain will last until sunset and then change to a period of snow. Some spots on the plains closer to the Kansas border could see a few inches of snow. That could cause travel delays later tonight.

