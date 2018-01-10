Supreme Court denies appeal by man who shoved wife off cliff at Rocky Mountain National Park

DENVER — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied an appeal by a Highlands Ranch man who pushed his wife to her death from a cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Harold Henthorn submitted his appeal after the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed his conviction in July.

He is serving a life sentence for the death of his second wife Toni Bertolet Henthorn.

The appeals court ruled the judge in the case properly allowed evidence that included the similar circumstances surrounding the death of Henthorn’s first wife, Sandra “Lynn” Henthorn.

Prosecutors said Sandra Henthorn’s death was a staged accident in May 1995 on Highway 67 about 10 miles west of Sedalia.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Henthorn’s petition seeking a re-examination of the appeals court’s decision on Monday.

Henthorn was found guilty in September 2015 of first-degree murder of Toni Bertolet Henthorn.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in federal court in December 2015.

Initially, no foul play was suspected in the September 2012 death of Toni Henthorn, with Harold Henthorn telling investigators his wife had slipped and fell 140 feet to her death as they were hiking on Deer Mountain Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park park to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

But prosecutors were successful in arguing Harold Henthorn purposefully pushed Toni Henthorn, with the motive being to claim his wife’s insurance money.

Toni Henthorn, a career eye doctor, had insurance policies totaling about $4.7 million.

Investigators also found a map in Harold Henthorn’s car that was marked with a pink X in the area where Toni Henthorn fell.