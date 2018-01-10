× Prairie Middle School leaders indicted for failure to report suspected child abuse

AURORA, Colo. — Two current leaders at Prairie Middle School in the Cherry Creek district and a third person were indicted on a charge that they failed to report suspected child abuse,

Principal David Gonzales, Assistant Principal Adrienne “A.J.” MacIntosh and Cheryl Somers-Wegienka were named in the indictments.

Each faces the same charge, which is a Class 3 misdemeanor according to the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office.

“We are aware of the indictments. The two individuals who are employed with Cherry Creek Schools, Prairie Middle School Principal David Gonzales and Assistant Principal A.J. MacIntosh, have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the court proceedings. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office,” a statement from the district said Wednesday.

Their first court appearance is scheduled for January 23.

The Aurora Sentinel reported the indictments are related to alleged sexual assaults committed by former teacher Brian Vasquez.

Prairie Middle School teacher arrested and accused of sexual assaulting children

Prairie Middle School teacher Brian Vasquez, who was arrested in August on charges he sexually assaulted children, is facing at least 31 felony counts in the case against him.

Vasquez, 34, was originally charged with eight felony counts for the alleged physical abuse and exchanging of nude photos with several students.

Prosecutors at the time said they had discovered five victims but that there might be more. The increased number of charges does not indicate additional victims, the district attorney’s office said.

Vasquez, who had taught seventh- and eighth-grade social studies at the Aurora school since August 2011, has been placed on administrative leave by Cherry Creek Schools.