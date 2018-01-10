New health center boosts health care access in southern Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINIDAD, Colo. -- People in Trinidad now have a new option for health care.

The Salud Family Health Center partnered with Mt. Carmel Primary Clinic to expand health care access in southern Colorado.

Trinidad is along I-25 just a few miles north of the New Mexico border in an area that's seen significant growth in the last two years.

The timing couldn't be better for the Salud Family Health Center to open in the community.

"The partnership with Salud is not only exciting for Trinidad, but certainly is going to be engaging a lot of the services that the community so much needs i.e. dental for pediatrics and dental in general, expanding the services for the Medicaid population that in many cases has to travel all the way to Pueblo," said Felix Lopez with the Mt. Carmel Health Wellness and Community Center.

There are also plans to open a center in the area for urgent care.