Snow returns to mountains; light rain/snow mix in evening for Denver

DENVER -- Much-needed mountain snowfall will increase on Wednesday. It might start as a rain/snow mix then turn over to all snow as colder air filters in.

In Denver, a dry morning will give way to a rain/snow mix for the evening rush.

High temperatures will be around 54 in Denver and Boulder, and 50 in Fort Collins and Greeley.

A cold front moves in Wednesday evening, forcing temperatures to drop.

In the mountains, snow accumulations will be highest across the Western Slope (8-16 inches) where winter storm warnings are in effect.

Near the Eisenhower Tunnel and in Summit County, snow accumulations will be lighter (3-7 inches).

No accumulation in Denver, but 1 inch is possible across the Palmer Divide and the foothills.

Thursday will be a drier day with only lingering light snow in the central and northern mountains.

A second storm system moves through quickly on Friday morning with 1-4 inches of new snow in the central and northern mountains along with gusty winds of 30-60 mph.

The weekend looks dry across the Front Range and in the mountains with highs in the 40s.

Early next week is trending colder with snow showers.

