IKEA magazine ad doubles as a pregnancy test

IKEA is offering a new way to find out if women are pregnant – by using an advertisement that doubles as a pregnancy test.
The Swedish furniture and retail company is offering a discount a crib to those that find out they’re pregnant with the ad.
AdWeek reports that the ad encourages women to dab urine on a modified pregnancy test strip included at the bottom of the magazine ad and wait a few minutes to find out the result.
The ad is running in the Swedish magazine Amelia, according to Adweek.
In a statement to CNBC, IKEA spokesman Patrik Nygren-Bonnier said in part:
“Everyday life can be dull at times, but it also contains those magical, life-changing moments. We want to be right there when they happen, and through the ‘where life happens’ campaign we take that idea all the way. What could be more true to this than the moment of creating life?”