IKEA magazine ad doubles as a pregnancy test

IKEA is offering a new way to find out if women are pregnant – by using an advertisement that doubles as a pregnancy test.

The Swedish furniture and retail company is offering a discount a crib to those that find out they’re pregnant with the ad.

AdWeek reports that the ad encourages women to dab urine on a modified pregnancy test strip included at the bottom of the magazine ad and wait a few minutes to find out the result.

No kidding: Ikea’s latest marketing stunt acts as a pregnancy test and will give out coupons to positive tests: https://t.co/MjuUiR9VR7 pic.twitter.com/elwBeCAztV — Adweek (@Adweek) January 10, 2018

The ad is running in the Swedish magazine Amelia, according to Adweek.

In a statement to CNBC, IKEA spokesman Patrik Nygren-Bonnier said in part: