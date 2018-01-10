Human remains found inside home in Federal Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. -- Police in Federal Heights were investigating the discovery of human remains inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

This was happening at West 100th Avenue and Eliot Circle.

A statement said Federal Heights police along with agents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant and found human remains in the house.

The statement mentions that family members contacted police expressing concern about a missing person. Police did not say if the remains were connected to the missing person reported by family members.

The investigation was continuing at the house Wednesday night.