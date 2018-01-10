Green Berets share story of mission portrayed in new movie ’12 Strong’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Most of us remember where we were during the 9/11 attacks in 2001. But what you may not know is that right after those attacks, 12 members of the US Army's elite Green Berets took on a classified mission in Afghanistan.

That mission is now the subject of a new movie called "12 Strong."

Retired Major Mark Nutsch and Retired Chief Warrant Officer Bob Pennington were among those involved.

Anchor Mike Landess sat down with them to discuss the mission. They said they were part of two teams hand-picked to be inserted into Afghanistan.

Their mission: To gather intelligence on the Taliban.

They had to dress the part and even traveled on horseback, which they say helped their mission.

Watch the full interview in the video clip.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve