DPS releases video from inside school bus during crash into parked vehicle

DENVER -- Denver Public Schools released surveillance video Wednesday from inside a school bus while it crashed into a parked vehicle.

DPS said the bus driver had ear buds in and was talking on the phone at the time of the crash.

The district said it's against policy for bus drivers to use their cell phones while driving.

The driver, Nykeshia Gilliam, is no longer employed with the district.

The crash happened on December 19 at 19th Avenue and Newport Street.

Eighteen students were on the bus at the time. None of them were hurt.