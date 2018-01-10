Colorado Legislature kicks off 2018 session under political controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Lawmakers will kick off the 2018 Colorado Legislature on Wednesday under a cloud of political controversy.

This will be the first time lawmakers will be back in the State Capitol since it was rocked by scandal and finger-pointing.

The sexual harassment scandal will not be going away anytime soon. An active investigation continues into three current lawmakers.

The biggest scandal involves Rep. Faith Winter of Westminster who is pointing the finger at Rep. Steve Lebsock.

"It is looming, but I'm ready to move forward," Winter said. "I hope my colleagues are ready to move forward, but ultimately this is about representing our constituents."

The opioid epidemic will also be a hot topic during the session. Lawmakers are expected to debate a bill that will allow a place where addicts can shoot up legally.

Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont, is working a piece of bipartisan legislation.

“Actually start a pilot program in the city of Denver to allow a medical facility so people aren't going to overdose and die," Singer said.

Also on tap this session will be work on transportation funding and fixing the Public Employees Retirement Fund.