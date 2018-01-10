Colorado home to impressive aircraft at the National World War II Aviation Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Here, they stay. magnificent machines from a very uncertain time.

25 World War II aircraft sit in stoic silence, broken occasionally by a school field trip.

It’s the National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs. Co-Chairman Bill Klaers will be the first to tell you that this museum, unlike most, is a living Museum. A place where you can see, touch, even smell these birds of prey.

And unlike most museums, every single plane here is fully restored, and can still fly a mission.

One of the museum's stars, a B–25 bomber, was used in the movie Pearl Harbor starring Ben Affleck.

Last year, this museum was recognized by the United States Congress as being a very special place. On 12 December 2017 this museum became a national treasure. It became America’s National Museum of World War II Aviation. There’s only one, and this is it.

National recognition means that this place will be here for a long time. A fitting tribute to the machines, and more importantly, the men who flew them.

