Breckenridge looks to take back ‘shot ski’ record during Ullr Fest

BRECKENRIDGE — The community of Breckenridge had been waiting for more snow this season. It received several inches on Wednesday — and some would say it’s thanks to ‘Ullr’.

So… who’s Ullr? Well, he’s the Norse God of snow and Patron Saint of skiers (obviously).

To celebrate the mythological snow God, Breckenridge hosts a ‘Ullr Fest’ each year. This season’s festival marks its 55th year in Breck.

We praise him every year to make sure Breckenridge gets snow. There’s snow on the way so it looks like we’re doing a good job!” said Austyn Dineen, the PR Director for the Breckenridge Tourism Office.

Ullr Fest kicked off Wednesday evening and continues through Sunday.

The festival is chock full of unique events, including a whacky parade down Main Street and a Shot Ski competition on Thursday.

“So, we are looking at 1,266 people taking a shot at the same time down Main Street,” said Dineen.

For a full list of events around Ullr Fest, click here.

