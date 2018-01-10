× American Red Cross offers active threat training in Denver

DENVER — The American Red Cross will begin offering active threat training for anyone in the Denver area.

“After launching a first-of-its kind program for businesses and organizations in 2017, the American Red Cross received an overwhelming number of requests from individuals who would also like to learn fundamentals of the program such as run/hide/fight, stop the bleed and hands-only CPR. The program focuses on a message of empowerment, helping individuals understand what they can do to prepare for, respond to and recover from active threats,” the organization said.

It happens Saturday, January 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the American Red Cross, 444 Sherman Street in Denver.

Registration is limited to 35 participants.

Please RSVP by email to Julianna Lochte, or call 303-607-4762.