DENVER — Two suspects are being sought after a shooting on Tuesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. at 37th Avenue and Race Street in the Cole neighborhood of north Denver.

Police said the suspects are men. No other information was released.

The victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wound. The name, age and gender of the victim were not released.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.