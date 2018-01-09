Unseasonably warm temperatures ahead of chance of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's the warm before the storm on Tuesday with abnormally warm high temperatures ahead of a chance of snow.

Highs will reach 66 in Denver. The record high for the day is 72 degrees set in 1953.

Northern Colorado stays cooler, with Fort Collins at 52 and Greeley at 58. Mountain highs will be in the 40s.

Skies stay sunny across the Front Range on Tuesday. The mountains can expect areas of light rain and snow. The bulk of snow doesn't arrive until Wednesday.

The heaviest snow accumulation will occur on Wednesday across the Western Slope ski areas, including Steamboat Springs, Snowmass, Aspen, Crested Butte, Powderhorn, Monarch, Silverton, Purgatory and Wolf Creek.

There will be lighter accumulations at the Eisenhower Tunnel and in Summit County.

There will be a rain/snow mix in Denver for the Wednesday evening rush.

There will be light snow accumulation west and south of Denver. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 40s.

A backdoor cold front arrives on Friday keeping highs in the 40s.

Saturday and Sunday look to be dry with highs only in the low to mid-40s. A cold front with a slight chance of snow arrives on Monday.

