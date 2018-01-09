United Airlines to launch nonstop flights from Denver to Virginia, Wisconsin cities

DENVER — United Airlines will add nonstop service between Denver and two new cities beginning in June.

The airline will add flights from Denver International Airport to Appleton, Wisconsin and Norfolk, Virginia starting June 8.

Norfolk Airport Authority Executive Director Robert Bowen says the addition offers the local community “needed access” to Denver, and expands its West Coast and Pacific reach.

The daily service to the southeastern Virginia airport will be operated on 128-seat Airbus A319 aircraft. Meanwhile the plane to Wisconsin will be a 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-200, according to WLUK-TV.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that a search on United’s website shows basic economy tickets for the Virginia flight starting at $208 for each leg.

According to the release, flights will depart Norfolk in the morning and arrive in Denver late at night.

The Wisconsin flight will leave Denver at 5:35 p.m. and arrive in Appleton at 8:49 p.m. meanwhile the return flight leaves Appleton at 8:35 a.m. and arrives at DIA at 10:05 a.m., according to WLUK.