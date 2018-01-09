Sexual harassment, transportation, opioids among big issues for Colorado Lawmakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- State Lawmakers are back. Wednesday kicks off another session of the Colorado General Assembly.

The annual gathering will last until early May.

These are the major issues to watch over the next several months:

Sexual harassment allegations

Three lawmakers are currently under active investigations. The biggest scandal to watch will be the ongoing drama between Rep. Steve Lebsock and Rep. Faith Winter. Winter is accusing Lebsock of harassment and some members of the General Assembly have called for Lebsock to be expelled. This could very well be the most dramatic story of session.

Opioids

Over the summer an interim committee examined ways to reduce the heroin epidemic in Colorado. A series of bipartisan measures will be introduced as a result including a bill to allow “safe injection sites” in Denver. The idea behind this is so those battling addiction do not overdose in private but rather have a safe place to go where they will not be arrested.

Transportation

New money may be available to apply to roads. Republicans will likely propose more bonding while Democrats argue the only way to fix this long term is an increase in taxes. It’s highly unlikely, however, that major compromise is brokered given the political nature of 2018.

Politics

2018 may be the craziest election year in quite some time for Colorado. As a result expect a lot of political plays by lawmakers. Governor Hickenlooper’s role will also be analyzed. Last week he joked during a press conference about his “lame duck” status.