× Sessions and Gardner will meet to discuss marijuana

DENVER — Colorado Republican Senator Cory Gardner will meet face to face with Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday morning in Washington.

The meeting will take place at the Justice Department.

Gardner has publicly feuded with Sessions since Session’ reversed a policy last week allowing US Attorneys to have more discretion in prosecuting marijuana cases in states where pot is legal.

Gardner said Sessions “basically lied” to him about making that decision and promised to hold up any nominee for the Department of Justice until Sessions clarified. Colorado’s Attorney General Cynthia Coffman cautioned Coloradans to not “freak out” about the decision by Sessions.