Police officers' association adds hoodie to fundraiser for Zack Parrish's family

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police Officers Association has come up with another way to honor Deputy Zach Parrish.

They just released a newly designed hoodie, the second shirt to benefit the Parrish family.

They said, “We loved his father’s quote so much, that we decided to use it on the hoodie. The front is the Spartan helmet and on the back says ‘GO BLUE LIVE LIKE ZACK!’” The hoodies are $30.00.

They also have “End of Watch” memorial shirts for sale for $20.00.

On their Facebook page, they said, “If you are looking for a way to help the Parrish family and show your support at the same time, we are selling these “End of Watch” memorial shirts. Approximately $15.00 from each shirt goes directly to the family! Please continue sharing, the more we sell, the less the shirts cost and the more money that goes to Zack S Parrish III girls!”

You can check out the shirt and hoodie here.