× Person of interest in death of Broomfield teenager arrested on unrelated charges

BOULDER, Colo. — A person of interest in the death of a 19-year-old Broomfield woman was arrested last week on charges unrelated to her death.

Shawn Schwartz, 42, is in custody in the Boulder County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest

The body of 19-year-old Natalie Bollinger was discovered in a wooded area along Riverdale Road near McIntosh Dairy in Adams County on Dec. 29.

Bollinger was reported missing from Broomfield a day earlier. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Broomfield Police Department has described Schwartz as a person of interest in Bollinger’s death. He had been posting regularly on Facebook about her death.