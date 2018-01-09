Numerous trees cut down as part of City Park Golf Course flood mitigation project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Some of the hundreds of trees being removed from City Park Golf Course as part of a flooding mitigation project have been cut down.

The golf course closed late last year and work has started on removing more than 200 trees.

Multiple trees are on the ground across the course. According to Denver Public Works, about 100 trees have been cut. Most have been cut down whole so they can be repurposed and recycled.

In October, a group of people tried to prevent the trees from being removed. Many residents were upset about the city's plans, saying it will impact the tree canopy in the area.

But the city said the trees need to be removed to make way for a stormwater project that will help prevent flooding in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The permit calls for 254 trees to be removed. The trees are expected to be removed by the end of the month.

The city said there are plans for approximately 750 trees to be planted as part of the project.