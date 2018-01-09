Mental health experts explain ‘M1 hold’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We are taking a closer look at the meaning behind the “M1 hold” in the newly released body cam video from the ambush in Douglas County.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said he plans to tackle the mental health issues in the county and the state following the deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in Highlands Ranch.

The following are excerpts of the conversation from the body cam video:

Deputy Parrish: “He’s going through a manic episode. We’re going to take him.”

Deputy Davis: “For what?”

Deputy Parrish: “For an M1”

In the body cam video Deputy Zackari Parrish states that the shooter needs an M1.

That means under Colorado law, if you are mentally ill and an imminent danger to yourself or others, officers have the right to take you into custody and place you in a facility for a 72-hour treatment evaluation. But the shooter opened fire before deputies could intervene.

“There are nearly 40,000 folks in Colorado who are placed on M1 holds every year, so this is not a small problem,” Andrew Romanoff, President and CEO of Mental Health Colorado said.

It’s a problem that Romanoff said needs to be addressed head-on. Only law enforcement, or health professionals can place someone on a hold, not a family member. He said there are warning signs that typically appear in adolescence.

“Let’s train teachers to spot some of these symptoms, not to treat or diagnose mental illness but at least to become more familiar with the signs. Let’s put more mental health professionals in our schools,” Romanoff said.

It’s known that the suspect in the New Year’s Eve shooting deflected treatment and went off his medication. We asked Romanoff what can be done in that situation. He said there’s no easy answer, but encouraging them to get help and having more resources available is the first step in tackling this issue.

“Now the challenge for us is to get more services in place for more people, before it’s too late,” Romanoff said.

Romanoff said the majority of people with mental illness are not committing crimes, in fact they are more likely to be victims of crime.

If you or someone you know is dealing with a mental health issue, you’re urged to call the crisis line 844-493-TALK.

Learn more about legal holds for mental health