Man accused of shooting at home of state trooper taken into custody

DENVER -- A man suspected of shooting at the home of a Colorado State Patrol trooper was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.
The suspect and his girlfriend had been tracked by cellphones since the shooting about 9 a.m. Monday near Montrose on the Western Slope.
They were found at the Motel 6 at 12020 East 39th Avenue in Denver.
A SWAT team entered a room about 4 a.m. where the man and his girlfriend were taken into custody without shots fired.
No one was injured. The suspect's name and age weren't released.
39.771818 -104.848493