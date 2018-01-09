Man accused of shooting at home of state trooper taken into custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A man suspected of shooting at the home of a Colorado State Patrol trooper was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.

The suspect and his girlfriend had been tracked by cellphones since the shooting about 9 a.m. Monday near Montrose on the Western Slope.

They were found at the Motel 6 at 12020 East 39th Avenue in Denver.

A SWAT team entered a room about 4 a.m. where the man and his girlfriend were taken into custody without shots fired.

No one was injured. The suspect's name and age weren't released.