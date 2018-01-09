Hugo woman turns 110 years old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUGO, Colo. — A Hugo woman reached a milestone recently when she turned 110 years old.

Hazel Eikermann has lived at the Lincoln Community Hospital in Hugo since 2013. Originally from Kansas, this former farm girl married her husband in 1933 and then moved to Colorado.

At 110 years old, Hazel is still with it.

“Hazel is this spunky 110 year old woman who really enjoys sleep and her chocolate shakes,” said Billie Given, one Hazel’s nurses.

To celebrate Hazel’s birthday, the hospital brought her on a helicopter ride over Genoa-Hugo school.

Students and staff placed a giant ‘110’ sign on the school’s field for her to see.

To learn more about Hazel, select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado series. If you have a story idea that’s Unique 2 Colorado, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.