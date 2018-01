× Hotel in Lone Tree evacuated during standoff, suspect surrenders

LONE TREE, Colo. — A hotel was evacuated Tuesday night while police in Lone Tree negotiated with a suspect who they said barricaded himself in a hotel room.

This happened at the TownPlace Suites by Marriott Denver South on Cabela Drive. It’s near I-25 and RidgeGate Parkway.

Police said the suspect surrendered peacefully and he was taken into custody.

Guests at the hotel were allowed to return to their rooms.