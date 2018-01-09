Get skinny at Cheesecake Factory

Posted 2:35 pm, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 02:40PM, January 9, 2018

The Skinnylicious menu is out at Cheesecake Factory. General manager and chef Chris Larson came in to show us how to make their low calorie chili and showed us the rest of the delicious menu. All dishes around 500 calories.