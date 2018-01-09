× Former Jefferson County caseworker pleads guilty to falsifying reports

GOLDEN, Colo. — A former caseworker with Jefferson County Human Services plead guilty to two felony counts of falsifying information in child abuse and neglect complaints.

53-year-old Richelle Schultz pled guilty to Attempt to Influence a Public Servant and Forgery.

Schultz worked for the Jefferson County Department of Human Services between Dec. 1, 2015 and July 31, 2016 and was trained to investigate complains of child abuse and neglect.

After Schultz left the Department of Human Services in July 2016, it was discovered that she entered false information for 12 separate cases. In those cases Schultz reported she interviewed a victim, family and/or witness in person and/or on the telephone, when she had not.

The Department of Human Services reviewed the 12 cases and found there were no unresolved safety issues. All the cases were closed.

In September of 2017, Schultz was indicted. Her sentencing is set for March 5, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. She would face up to nine years in prison.