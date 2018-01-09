× Fire outside business near I-70 and I-270 creates big plume of smoke

DENVER — A big black plume of smoke near I-70 and I-270 attracted a lot of attention during the evening commute. It was visible for miles around metro Denver.

It appeared to be a large pile of material outside of a metal recycling business in video from SkyFOX. Scrapped cars and other materials were burning. The exact location was in the 4600 block of Ivy Street, just north of I-70 between I-270 and Colorado Boulevard.

The Denver Fire Department said there were no injuries.

People were advised to avoid the area because of traffic.

We will update this story when we get additional details.