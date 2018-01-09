Douglas County Sheriff’s Office removes memorial honoring fallen deputy

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — With rain and snow in the forecast, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office took down the memorial that was created for fallen deputy Zackari Parrish.

Hundreds of cards, flowers and notes were left on a patrol vehicle in front of the sheriff’s office Highlands Ranch substation after Parrish was shot and killed in an ambush attack on New Year’s Eve.

“The Parrish family did see the memorial and were very moved by the massive show of love and community support that was shown for our office and for Zack and their family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Staff members are collecting all of the items that have been left at the memorial and will give them to the Parrish family.

“We want to say thank you, once again, to our community and to all those that support us,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are humbled by such a response and proud to serve the people of Douglas County.”

Parrish, two other deputies, a Castle Rock Police Department SWAT officer and two civilians were shot in the shootout early on Dec. 31.

Parrish, who is survived by a wife and two young children, was pronounced dead at the scene.