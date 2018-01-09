Douglas County Sheriff releases unedited body camera video of deputy ambush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Tony Spurlock, the sheriff of Douglas County, released unedited body camera video on Tuesday of a deadly deputy ambush that occurred on the morning of New Year's Eve.

FOX31 journalists and editors watched the videos and have made the editorial decision not to air or post the videos in their entirety.

The body camera video of Deputy Parrish from around 3 a.m. on December 31, 2017, shows Parrish and other deputies responding to a nuisance call at Matthew Riehl’s apartment. Riehl is seen on the body camera video. He does not comply with standard requests from deputies -- such as asking for his name.

FOX31 asked former Denver Police Officer John Adsit to watch the body camera videos. Adsit is not a tactical expert. But as an officer he has been on calls just like the one deputies in Douglas County initially faced with Riehl.

Deputies returned to Riehl's apartment after 5 a.m. with the goal of placing Riehl in what's called a "mental health hold." Body camera video shows the deputies moving away clutter from a hallway leading to Riehl’s bedroom.

“They have a little bit more concern at this point," Adsit said as he watched the video moments before footage showed shots being fired. "There’s a shield that they’ve brought in.”

Riehl began shooting from inside his bedroom -- behind a closed door -- catching deputies off guard. Deputy Parrish was hit instantly and could be seen falling to the ground while his fellow deputies retreated. Once realizing Parrish was down, Deputy Mike Doyle didn’t hesitate. Doyle went back into the apartment under gunfire.

“What an amazing hero," Adsit said. "[Doyle] did what all of us would hope to do in a situation like that."

Riehl, though, continued firing forcing Doyle to back off. Doyle, wounded himself, went back outside to tend to wounded Deputy Jeff Pelle.

The videos also show SWAT officers' response to the scene standing guard outside the apartment complex before Riehl was killed.

