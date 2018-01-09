Douglas County ambush shooter had 15 guns, sheriff says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – The man who killed one Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy on New Year’s Eve and wounded four others had 15 guns inside his apartment and all were acquired legally, according to the sheriff.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock divulged that and other facts about the investigation as he talked with FOX 31 Tuesday afternoon.

Of those 15 guns, 11 were in working condition, according to Sheriff Spurlock.

Matthew Riehl fired four of them – an M-16, an M-4, a shotgun and a handgun. The guns are still being examined, but from visual evidence, none appeared to be fully automatic, said Sheriff Spurlock.

Some of the guns and bullets they fired were strong enough to pierce the protective vests the deputies wore. The department has heavier and stronger vests available, but the sheriff said they’re not functional on day-to-day calls.

Sheriff Spurlock also defended how his deputies approached Matthew Riehl the morning of the shooting. They knew Riehl had guns, had been drinking and had a history with law enforcement.

“I think they … they handled it just like we handled the other 500 calls of mental health issues,” Sheriff Spurlock told FOX 31. "Those are always risky calls. It’s in the middle of the night. I think they took the caution that they thought was appropriate at that time. Of course hindsight is 20/20. But I think knowing everything we know, Zack Parrish would have still said, ‘we’ve got to go help that guy.’”