Colorado's Own Channel 2 as part of our Health Initiative is honored once again to support the Denver Heart Ball. The annual event put on by the American Heart Association is a black tie event that raises money for such an amazing cause. President of Saint Joseph Hospital and the 2018 Heart Ball Chair tells viewers how they can attend the event. Money raised goes towards more research and treatment for patients of all ages. The Denver Heart Ball is on Jan 27th at 6pm at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. For more information go to DenverHeartBall.heart.org or call 303-801-4655.
Denver Heart Ball
-
American Heart Association Denver Heart Ball
-
Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show
-
1940s White Christmas Ball
-
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year
-
American Heart Association Wear Red Day
-
-
National Western Stock Show 2018 – See Mini Zebus and So Much More!
-
Walk to Cure Arthritis
-
Enjoy family-friendly New Year’s events across Denver
-
Hot Night Snowball
-
2017 Denver Go Red Luncheon
-
-
Champions for Cancer Patients – Being Honored at Butterfly Ball
-
Superhero Heart Run
-
Looking back in time 13 billion years