Colorado's Own Channel 2 as part of our Health Initiative is honored once again to support the Denver Heart Ball. The annual event put on by the American Heart Association is a black tie event that raises money for such an amazing cause. President of Saint Joseph Hospital and the 2018 Heart Ball Chair tells viewers how they can attend the event. Money raised goes towards more research and treatment for patients of all ages. The Denver Heart Ball is on Jan 27th at 6pm at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. For more information go to DenverHeartBall.heart.org or call 303-801-4655.