Customers at Utah 7-Eleven store might be exposed to hepatitis A

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Health officials say people who went to a 7-Eleven store in Utah within the past two weeks might have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Officials say an employee worked at the store in West Jordan between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 while ill and potentially handled certain items in the store.

Officials estimate up to 2,000 customers could be affected.

Anyone who used the store’s restrooms is asked to contact the health department immediately for information on receiving a vaccine.

Officials also ask customers who consumed the store’s fresh fruit, fountain drinks or other self-serve items to contact the department.

Officials said 7-Eleven is cooperating with the health department’s investigation and has sanitized the store.

West Jordan is a suburb of Salt Lake City.