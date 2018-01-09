Comcast to increase internet speeds for existing Colorado customers at no additional cost

DENVER — Comcast said Tuesday it will increase the speed of its Xfinity internet services for all existing Colorado customers at no additional charge.

The increases will be based on customers’ current speed subscriptions. The majority of customers will get an increase of 50 Mbps. The faster speeds will be rolled out later this month.

Those on the 10 Mbps plan will be bumped up to 15 Mbps; the 55 Mbps plan goes to 60 Mbps; the 100 Mbps plan goes to 150 Mbps; and the 200 Mbps plan will be increased to 250 Mbps

Customers will be informed when the new speeds are available. Most will need to restart modems after being notified the new speed is available.