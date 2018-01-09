Clear Creek Canyon reopens after crash involving bus, SUV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A bus carrying 48 passengers and an SUV collided on Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon for about 90 minutes, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. near mile marker 268 between Tunnels 2 and 3. It reopened about 11:20 a.m.

The driver of the SUV walked away from the crash. One passenger on the bus suffered an unknown minor injury and eight others

The Golden Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were helping transfer passengers onto a different bus. Passengers ranged in age from 30 to 94.

The road is heavily traveled to the gambling towns of Black Hawk and Central City. It was closed between Highways 58 and 119.

Traffic backed up in the canyon as crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.

An alternate route was to take Interstate 70 to U.S. 6 at the bottom of Floyd Hill then east to Highway 119.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

