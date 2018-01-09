Broncos player visits deputy wounded in Highlands Ranch shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy who was wounded in an ambush at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex on New Year’s Eve got a visit from a Broncos player on Tuesday.

Deputy Jeff Pelle remains hospitalized after a suspect shot more than 100 rounds from a rifle at four deputies, injuring three of them and killing one.

On Tuesday, Broncos long snapper Casey Kreiter visited Pelle in the hospital. The team’s community involvement page posted a picture of Pelle and Kreiter on Twitter.

.@dcsheriff Deputy Pelle took a break from his recovery this afternoon to visit with @Broncos LS @caseykreiter. Thank you for your service, Deputy Pelle. pic.twitter.com/vgRKRXY8hq — Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) January 9, 2018

Pelle was one of the first to respond to the disturbance call at the Copper Creek Apartment complex in Highlands Ranch in the early morning hours of Dec. 31.

His father, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, said his son was trying to pull his friend and fellow deputy, Zackari Parrish out of the line of fire when he was hit.

Jeff Pelle was shot under an arm. The bullet collapsed his lung, and punctured his liver and diaphragm.

While his son will physically make a full recovery, Joe Pelle said the emotional trauma will leave lasting scars.

“He lost a friend, been through a very horrific event,” Joe Pelle said. “It’s such a band of brothers. It’s such a strong fraternity. The outpouring of love and prayers and hope has been wonderful.”

Jeff Pelle served as a deputy in Pueblo County for five years and has been with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for two years.