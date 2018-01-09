Arizona bank theft suspect applies for job with police, gets arrested during interview

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — An Arizona man accused of stealing money from a bank was arrested after he applied for a police dispatcher job.

USA Today reports Alberto Saavedra Lopez, 32, was arrested last week after he arrived at the Cottonwood Police Department for a job interview.

Police say Lopez, a former bank employee, stole $5,000 between July and September 2016. The alleged theft was reported in October 2016.

After the theft, police said Lopez quit his job, moved to Phoenix and kept missing appointments with investigators.

In December, police said Lopez applied for a dispatch job with the Cottonwood Police Department.

During a background check, his arrest warrant was discovered, and officers scheduled a job interview with Lopez at the station.

When Lopez arrived for the interview, police immediately arrested him in connection with the bank theft.

As for the job, police said Lopez is “out of the running for employment with the police department.”