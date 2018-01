Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Twelve of America's biggest heroes received a big honor Tuesday night. A movie portraying their classified mission in Afghanistan right after the 9/11 attacks is now being released.

"12 Strong" premiered in Denver Tuesday night and the showing was full of military members ... mostly veterans.

Greg Nieto was their and shows us what it was like in the video above.

The general public will be able to see the movie beginning next week.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve