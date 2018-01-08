Would you vote for Oprah in 2020?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Could Oprah Winfrey be the next President of the United States? The media mogul is trending on social media after giving an inspirational speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night. The 63-year-old billionaire could find a path to the White House in the Trump era, according to various analysts.

“I loved the speech,” a woman said Monday on Denver’s 16th Street Mall. “From the minute she started talking to the end.”

Oprah’s talk of #MeToo, women’s rights and support for a free press-- without ever mentioning President Trump-- led to standing ovations at the award ceremony. While Oprah rides high on popularity, some say celebrities without government experience have no business running for president.

“I would not vote for Oprah because I don’t think president should be your first job in government,” an observer told FOX31 Monday.

Andy Boian, FOX31 senior political analyst, said Oprah inspired people Sunday night. The former President Clinton speechwriter has been observing the celebrity impact on American politics.

“We are somehow synthesizing celebrity status with invoking the idea that somehow he or she can then lead the federal government,” Boian said. “That’s where we’re getting it wrong.”

Oprah said she doesn’t plan on running for president following her award ceremony speech, according to Bloomberg.

