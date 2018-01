Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A water main break shot water up to 30 feet in the air on Monday morning, Denver Water said.

The 8-inch line broke in the parking lot of the Glen Oaks Condominiums at South Gaylord Street and East Easter Avenue, creating a huge geyser.

Water was cut off to seven buildings at the complex affecting multiple units. Service is expected to be out until Monday afternoon.

No damage to the buildings was reported and no one was injured.