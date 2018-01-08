Warm temperatures on Tuesday followed by a chance for snow Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Weather conditions will stay calm along the Front Range and eastern plains on Monday night with low temperatures dropping to the 20s and 30s.

Light rain and snow showers will develop in the mountains Monday night with small accumulations expected into tomorrow.

Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s along the Front Range on Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny with breezy winds.

The mountains will see some more light snow showers on Tuesday. Heavier mountain snowfall will arrive on Wednesday bringing anywhere from 3-10 inches of snow to local ski resorts.

A period of rain and snow moves into Denver on Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Accumulations looks small if we see any at all. The best chance to see snow stick will be along the Palmer Divide. Snow showers will wrap up by early Thursday morning.

High temperatures on Wednesday will fall to the 50s with cooler 40s expected the rest of the week.

